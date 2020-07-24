Dr. Charles Garnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Garnette, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Garnette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Garnette works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular & Endovascular Surgical Consultants of Orlando PA7412 DOCS GROVE CIR, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 363-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garnette?
All visits were great. Everyone extremely friendly. Waiting room beautiful interior. Expert surgery performed on my legs that had great pain 3 times...now my legs feel wonderful again. Cant began to tell you how he cured my old legs to feel young again. Thanks dr. GARNETT AND STAFF FOR YOUR HELP AND EXPERTISE.
About Dr. Charles Garnette, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396826707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garnette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garnette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garnette works at
Dr. Garnette has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garnette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garnette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garnette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.