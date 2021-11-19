Overview

Dr. Charles Garner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Winyah Surgical Specialists in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.