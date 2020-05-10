See All Pediatricians in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
45 years of experience
Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Garbarino works at Deborah Coy M D in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Coy Garbarino and Wasserstein Mds
    405 Northfield Ave Ste LL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-4442

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2020
    Doctor Garbarino has been my children’s doctor since they were born. He also was my niece and nephew’s doctor. He takes his time and check out my children and answer any questions myself or my family may have. When I relocated out of state I wish I could have pa led him up and moved him near us lol.
    — May 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD
    About Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952326522
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garbarino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garbarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garbarino works at Deborah Coy M D in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Garbarino’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

