Dr. Charles Galanis, MD
Dr. Charles Galanis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
John M. Anastasatos M.d. Inc.436 N Bedford Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 858-8930
Downtown Chicago Location737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1045, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 441-4441
North Shore Location330 W Frontage Rd, Northfield, IL 60093 Directions (847) 441-4441
- Swedish Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Galanis performed my breast augmentation and I am so happy with the results. He was very attentive to questions and concerns right from the beginning. He also was informative about what was to be expected and was available for any questions after the surgery.
About Dr. Charles Galanis, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UCLA
- Johns Hokpins Hosp
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin
- Plastic Surgery
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Galanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galanis.
