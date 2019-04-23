Overview

Dr. Charles Galanis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Galanis works at Johnson C. Lee, MD Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Chicago, IL and Northfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.