Dr. Charles Gage, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Gage, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about my experience with this doctor was 5 star. Having survived one bout with cancer i was extremely anxious about seeing dr gage for another possible cancer diagnosis. My dentist saw a questionable spot in my mouth. Dr gage didn't think it was cancer. Biopsy showed he was right. He then felt my throat and neck;......ordered an ultrasound which let to a biopsy. Final result......growths were not cancerous. Dr Gage and nurse Patrick met and exceeded all my expectations.
About Dr. Charles Gage, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
