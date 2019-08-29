See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Charles Gaba, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Charles Gaba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med

Dr. Gaba works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    11600 MAIN ST, Louisville, KY 40243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health La Grange

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Aug 29, 2019
Very personal. Took time to get to know me. Interested in my health.
Pam walker — Aug 29, 2019
About Dr. Charles Gaba, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1801866025
  • University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Charles Gaba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gaba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gaba works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gaba’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaba.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

