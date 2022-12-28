Overview

Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Funderburk Jr works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.