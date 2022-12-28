Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mcbride Clinic Inc.400 N Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 230-9200
Mcbride Clinic Inc.1110 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 232-0341
Mcbride Outpatient Surgery Center9801 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9226
Dr. Funderburk was very personable and clearly explained my condition. I never felt rushed and all questions were answered. A very friendly staff also.
About Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558369892
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Funderburk Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funderburk Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
