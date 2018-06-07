Dr. Charles Fulp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fulp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Fulp, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Cigna
I’ve known Dr Fulp since he was a surgery resident! He worked on me back in NC also! He’s one great man and treats each patient as if their his best friend or family!! Highly recommended!!
- Interventional Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669451316
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Fulp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes.
Dr. Fulp accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fulp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fulp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fulp works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulp.
