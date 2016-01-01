Dr. Charles Fulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fulk, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Fulk, MD is a dermatologist in Morristown, TN. Dr. Fulk completed a residency at Brook Army Med Center. He currently practices at Lakeway Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fulk is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Lakeway Dermatology Associates400 E Economy Rd Ste 8, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 587-4600
2
Lakeway Dermatology Associates112 W Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 262-8240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- WellCare
About Dr. Charles Fulk, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Brook Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- UNC Chapel Hill
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulk?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulk has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulk speaks German and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.