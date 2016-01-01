See All Dermatologists in Morristown, TN
Dr. Charles Fulk, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Fulk, MD is a dermatologist in Morristown, TN. Dr. Fulk completed a residency at Brook Army Med Center. He currently practices at Lakeway Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fulk is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Lakeway Dermatology Associates
    400 E Economy Rd Ste 8, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 587-4600
    Lakeway Dermatology Associates
    112 W Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 262-8240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Buckeye Community Health Plan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MultiPlan
  • PHCS
  • Tricare
  • TriWest Champus
  • WellCare

About Dr. Charles Fulk, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 49 years of experience
  • English, German and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1801848668
Education & Certifications

  • Brook Army Med Center
  • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
  • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
  • UNC Chapel Hill
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
