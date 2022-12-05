Overview

Dr. Charles Fuenning, MD is a Pulmonologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Fuenning works at Unity Health Network Pumonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine in Akron, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.