Dr. Charles Friedman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Friedman, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Friedman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Relief Centers6640 78th Ave N Ste A, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 518-8660
-
2
Recovery Resources of Florida8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 215, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 851-9528
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
I have been under Dr. Friedman's care for over 16 years, and he is an excellent physician for pain management. He is compassionate and cares about my care. That means a great deal for someone who deals with chronic pain.
About Dr. Charles Friedman, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598720849
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.