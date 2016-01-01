Dr. Franz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Franz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Franz, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. He currently practices at Mountain State Medical Specialties and is affiliated with United Hospital Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Charles Franz, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215973995
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- United Hospital Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Franz?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franz has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.