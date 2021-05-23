Dr. Charles Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
Santa Monica Gastroenterology1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1871
Hertz Frankel Katkov Wishingrad2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 360W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1871
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed. Dr. Frankel listened to me and as a result had 2 tests run on me. One was done a week ago, the other yesterday. How surprised I was when 6:00 p.m. rolled around this evening (a Saturday) and he called me with the results. He said I have options for some of my symptoms and will discuss them in depth when I see him in 2 weeks. He answered many of my questions and was very knowledgeable about the contents of copies of reports I gave him regarding tests I had taken in the past. He was interested and caring. I am grateful to my internist for recommending him.
About Dr. Charles Frankel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1558310805
Education & Certifications
- UC Los Angeles
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
