Dr. Charles Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Frank, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital, Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Marion Surgical Associates Inc.1708 Locust Ave Ste 102, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 363-5799
-
2
Wallace B Murphy (snf)500 Market St, Grafton, WV 26354 Directions (304) 265-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Grafton City Hospital
- Mon Health Medical Center
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
This was my first visit to Dr. Frank, but not the surgical practice. I was impressed! He read my file prior to entering exam room, knew &explained details of my previous surgeries (different Drs.) and reason for current abnormal rest results, and put my mind at ease. I definitely recommend this very thorough doctor.
About Dr. Charles Frank, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477757540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Umbilical Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.