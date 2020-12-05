Overview

Dr. Charles Frank, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital, Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Frank works at Marion Surgical Associates in Fairmont, WV with other offices in Grafton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Umbilical Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.