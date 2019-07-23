Overview

Dr. Charles Franco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Franco works at Charles Franco, M.D.,FACS SPPA Physician Group in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

