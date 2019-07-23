Dr. Charles Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Franco, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Franco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Charles Franco, M.D.,FACS Group2 Research Way Unit 4, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 297-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Franco performed an umbilical hernia on my family member. To start the office staff is warm and friendly putting at ease a not so trustful patient. The office is efficient. Suzanne explained every aspect of the procedure. She gave us a list of what was needed and retrieved everything for us so that we were ready to go. Her attention to detail put us at ease.Dr Franco explained the procedure and allayed any fear or misconceptions that we had. I trust Dr Franco's ability , skill and passion for his calling. Thanks so much.
About Dr. Charles Franco, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Italian
- 1942393012
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Franco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Franco has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more.
Dr. Franco speaks Hungarian and Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.