Dr. Francke III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Francke III, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Francke III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Francke III works at
Locations
Charles F Francke, MD8135 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 423-1997
Ratings & Reviews
He is patient, kind, and caring.
About Dr. Charles Francke III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053535278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Francke III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Francke III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francke III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francke III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francke III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.