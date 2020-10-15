Overview

Dr. Charles Fraley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fraley works at Rancho Family Medical Group in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.