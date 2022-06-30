See All Gastroenterologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Charles Fox, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Fox, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Fox works at Midtown Endoscopy Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Endoscopy Center
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1660, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 253-6820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Reflux Esophagitis
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Common Bile Duct Stone
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Poisoning
Functional Dyspepsia
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer
Intestinal Obstruction
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Obstructive Jaundice
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 30, 2022
    I just relocated from Summerville SC to the north Atlanta metro area. I am 73 years old and have had a j-pouch in place after the removal of my entire colon since 2006. My GI Doc in Summerville recommended Dr. Fox as a physician who would do a good job managing my digestive issues. The two GI docs went to medical school together in Virginia and have known each other for many years. I found Dr. Fox to be very personable and easy to talk to. I summarized my digestive history with Dr. Fox and explained that I normally don't have any serious issues but have been through some bouts of pouchitis and after taking Cipro to manage the pouchitis for several events over a 3-year period, this medicine stopped working effectively for me. I was started on Entyvio in Dec 2020 which has eliminated the pouchitis. Dr. Fox plans to get me started on infusions here in about a month, which is the most important procedure to keep my digestive health in good order. I look forward to working with Dr
    Wayne J. Galler — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881685790
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Va Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Midtown Endoscopy Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

