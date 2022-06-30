Dr. Charles Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Fox, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Endoscopy Center550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1660, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 253-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
I just relocated from Summerville SC to the north Atlanta metro area. I am 73 years old and have had a j-pouch in place after the removal of my entire colon since 2006. My GI Doc in Summerville recommended Dr. Fox as a physician who would do a good job managing my digestive issues. The two GI docs went to medical school together in Virginia and have known each other for many years. I found Dr. Fox to be very personable and easy to talk to. I summarized my digestive history with Dr. Fox and explained that I normally don't have any serious issues but have been through some bouts of pouchitis and after taking Cipro to manage the pouchitis for several events over a 3-year period, this medicine stopped working effectively for me. I was started on Entyvio in Dec 2020 which has eliminated the pouchitis. Dr. Fox plans to get me started on infusions here in about a month, which is the most important procedure to keep my digestive health in good order. I look forward to working with Dr
About Dr. Charles Fox, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881685790
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Maryland
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.