Dr. Charles Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Floyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Floyd works at
Locations
-
1
Boise Orthopedic Clinic1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 300, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 323-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Floyd?
Got my life back. I had a full fusion in June of 2016. Because Dr. Floyd had so clearly explained what to expect, I went into surgery fully confident that Dr. Floyd cared and that I would receive the best outcome possible. Before surgery, I could not walk 20 yards or stand for 5 minutes without debilitating pain. I now can hike, stand without pain, and most importantly, pick up my grand babies! I remember that before surgery, I could not imagine the rest of my life with the pain that limited me so severely. Now, I don’t have to! Thank you so very much to Dr. Floyd and his welcoming, wonderful staff!
About Dr. Charles Floyd, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124039714
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins University
- San Francisco Orthopaedic Residency Program
- University of Utah
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.