Dr. Charles Flippen, MD

Neurology
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Flippen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Flippen works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Westwood Neurology
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8639
    University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center
    300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-7157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
About Dr. Charles Flippen, MD

  • Neurology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1063437879
Education & Certifications

  • Henry Ford Hospital|University Of Md Med Sys
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Flippen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flippen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flippen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flippen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flippen works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Flippen’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flippen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flippen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flippen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flippen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

