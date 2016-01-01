Dr. Charles Fleisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fleisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Fleisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine.
Dr. Fleisher works at
Locations
MIVIP Medical Group5950 S Durango Dr Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 487-6000
Henderson Office100 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 260-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Fleisher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205990413
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleisher speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleisher.
