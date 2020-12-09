Overview

Dr. Charles Flack, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Flack works at The Joint Preservation and Limb Reconstruction Center in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.