Dr. Charles Flack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Flack, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Palms Beach County Office12957 Palms West Dr Ste 103, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 736-7313
Palm Beach Pediatric Urology - Boca Raton9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 736-7313
Palm Beach Pediatric Urology - West Palm Beach10301 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-7313
- 4 5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 736-7313
Tenet Florida Physician Services1850 SW Fountainview Blvd Ste 104, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (567) 736-7313
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flack is amazing beyond words. In the scariest times in our family’s lives he went above and beyond to take care of my child, answer any and every question I had. He made everything 1,000 times easier on a scared mom! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Charles Flack, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Medical College of Ohio
- College of Wooster
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flack works at
Dr. Flack has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flack speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Flack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flack.
