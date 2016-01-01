Overview

Dr. Charles Fishman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Fishman works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.