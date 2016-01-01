Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Fishman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group1200 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 892-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Fishman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
