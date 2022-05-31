Overview

Dr. Charles Fischman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Fischman works at Indian River Primary Care in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Bronchiolitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.