Dr. Charles Finley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Finley works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia Repair and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.