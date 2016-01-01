Dr. Charles Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Finley, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Finley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Associates of Atlanta PC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 688-1934
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Finley, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finley accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Finley has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia Repair and Ventral Hernia.
