Dr. Charles Field, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Field works at Surgical Group of South Jersey in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

