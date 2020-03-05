Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.
Locations
-
1
Riches Chiropractic Pllc5875 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 514-5730
-
2
Charles J Fetterman MD PC2596 William St, Newfane, NY 14108 Directions (716) 434-7505
-
3
Charles J Fetterman MD PC70 PROFESSIONAL PKWY, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly & courteous. My glass RX is always right on.
About Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922038785
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Buffalo Consort
- Sister's Hosp
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Ophthalmology
