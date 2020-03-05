Overview

Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Fetterman works at Niagara Regional Surgery Center in Lockport, NY with other offices in Newfane, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.