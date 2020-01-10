Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feagin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Feagin Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-5000
-
2
Feagin & Owen M.d.. PC4300 W Main St Ste 43, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feagin Jr?
Competent, skilled, well trained and very conscientious, Dr. Feagin has performed numerous procedures and I have been well pleased with results of all. His track record and my results are the ONLY reason that I tolerate his unfriendly, nonchalant, unprofessional staff. As a repeat, self paying patient being told to "call" for a surgery time is unacceptable. After calling, being told the schedule was not out yet and for ME to call again tomorrow, the day before surgery is unprofessional. Why am I calling? Why isn't the Dr 's office calling me? This attitude needs adjusting tremendously to show a bit of appreciation for a patient who is choosing this physician over a large number of competing plastic surgeons, paying thousands of dollars, in cash, up front, and taking time to do follow up with an office staff who should be bending over backwards to make the patient feel welcome. The staff, in my opinion, should communicate direct with the patient in a timely, helpful & friendlymanner.
About Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1427141282
Education & Certifications
- U of AL
- U Of Ut
- Bapt Hosps
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feagin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feagin Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feagin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feagin Jr works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feagin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feagin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feagin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feagin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.