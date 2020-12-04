Dr. Charles Farr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Farr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Farr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles
Dr. Farr works at
Locations
Charles M Farr, M.d.7202 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had an upper endo and colonoscopy on 12/3/2020 and Dr. Farr and his team have been utterly amazing. He is kind, compassionate, and you can tell he and his team honestly care about their patients! Would recommend him to everyone including my mom and grandparents that’s how impressed I am with them.
About Dr. Charles Farr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1205821592
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Hamilton
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farr works at
Dr. Farr has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.