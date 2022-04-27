Dr. Charles Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Farber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Farber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7960Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
We were watching bloodwork for several years. In 2016, diagnosis was Follicular non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Dr Farber explained everything and the plan of attack. He is always accessible for questions and returns calls promptly.
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
