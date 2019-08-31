Overview

Dr. Charles Famulare, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Famulare works at Nassau Medical Associates in Freeport, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.