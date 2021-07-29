Overview

Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Famoyin works at Quality Of Life Healthcare in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Elizabethton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.