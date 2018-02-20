Overview

Dr. Charles Fagan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fagan works at Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network Neurology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.