Dr. Charles Fagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Fagan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fagan works at
Locations
-
1
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network Neurology817 Prcineton Ave Ste 105, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 264-2168
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fagan?
I have been taking my mother to Dr. Fagan for a couple of years. He is very forthright about her treatment plan and the future for her. He is very gracious to writ down all of the information he is relaying to is so we don't misunderstand or miscommunication with him or each other. His patience with us is much appreciated.
About Dr. Charles Fagan, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710073820
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray MEdical Center
- U Ala
- U Tenn
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fagan works at
Dr. Fagan has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.