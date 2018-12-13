Overview

Dr. Charles Faber, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Faber works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Inc in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.