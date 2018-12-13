Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Faber, DO
Dr. Charles Faber, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Ent. and Allergy Inc.3520 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 435-5644
ENT & Allergy900 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5644
- Kent Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Extremely knowledgeable and personable. Excellent office staff also. Definitely recommend!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1285785220
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Faber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.