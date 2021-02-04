Dr. Charles Eubank Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubank Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Eubank Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr Charles Dale Eubanks, MD5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 906-1277
Fred D Warren MD700 E Mimosa St, Rockport, TX 78382 Directions (361) 884-2904MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I've been seeing Dr Eubanks for years. He is and has been an excellent doctor in the past 40+ years however in the last 2-3 years he has gotten a bit more commercialized with weight loss, hormone pellets, etc. Not quite as meticulous in the examination as he used to be, still better than most. Do love my Doctor.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Eubank Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eubank Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eubank Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eubank Jr has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eubank Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubank Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubank Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubank Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubank Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.