Overview

Dr. Charles Eubank Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Eubank Jr works at Charles Eubank MD in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Rockport, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.