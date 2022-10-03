Overview

Dr. Charles Engh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Engh works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.