Dr. Charles Engh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Engh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Engh works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
  2. 2
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Engh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457305633
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med Coll Va
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Engh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Engh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

