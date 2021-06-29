Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD
Overview
Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Shalimar, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Dr. Elwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLLC7 Clifford Dr, Shalimar, FL 32579 Directions (850) 208-0989
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MetLife
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elwell?
Dr. Elwell is very pleasant and smart. Very Honest and a true professional. He went over the ct scan with me. Explained everything and I felt comfortable and relaxed. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932174356
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Tufts School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elwell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elwell works at
Dr. Elwell speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.