Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Shalimar, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.

Dr. Elwell works at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLLC in Shalimar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLLC
    7 Clifford Dr, Shalimar, FL 32579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0989

  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital

Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Disorders
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Disorders
Dental Tissue Neoplasm

Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932174356
    • University Of Florida-Jacksonville
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Tufts School of Dental Medicine
    Dr. Charles Elwell, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elwell works at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLLC in Shalimar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Elwell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

