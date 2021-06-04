Dr. Charles Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Elkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Elkins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. Elkins works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Surgery of Oklahoma3433 NW 56th St Ste 760, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-4345
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-4345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elkins performed a lung lobectomy on me and did an excellent job. He was very straightforward about what surgery would entail and probable pain levels. He answered my multitude of questions and somehow managed to neither sugarcoat the situation or make me fearful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Elkins, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1790789345
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkins has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.
