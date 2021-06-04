Overview

Dr. Charles Elkins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center



Dr. Elkins works at OK Cardiovasvular Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.