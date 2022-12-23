Dr. Charles Ekstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ekstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Ekstein, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Ekstein works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Orthopedics Englewood403 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 833-9500
-
2
Premier Orthopedics Bloomfield1255 Broad St Ste 201B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (201) 833-9500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Premier Orthopedics Cliffside Park663 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Directions (201) 833-9500Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C.586 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 833-9500Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ekstein?
Dr. Ekstein operated on my fractured elbow. From pre-op to post-op it was nothing but a great experience for a not so great injury. He took the time to explain what to expect & the progress that should be made in physical therapy. I would highly recommend Dr. Ekstein.
About Dr. Charles Ekstein, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1689930141
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia Univ
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ekstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekstein works at
Dr. Ekstein has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.