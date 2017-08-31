See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Lawrenceville, NJ
Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Eisengart works at Associated Colon & Rectal Specialists in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Colon & Rectal Specialists
    3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 4A Ste 204, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 593-2008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Ratings & Reviews
Aug 31, 2017
Dr. Eisengart and his office staff are exceptionally understanding and caring people - most appropriate for the service industry. I was in desparate need to see a specialist and they gave me a quick appointment by making adjustments. I was taken care of immediately - from surgery to recovery. A very satisfying and good experience
Ritu in Princeton Junction, NJ — Aug 31, 2017
About Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD

  Colorectal Surgery
  28 years of experience
  English
  1063465342
Education & Certifications

  U Med Dent Nj/Rbrt Wood Johnson Med Ctr
  Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
  BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
  TUFTS UNIVERSITY
  General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Eisengart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisengart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eisengart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eisengart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eisengart works at Associated Colon & Rectal Specialists in Lawrenceville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Eisengart’s profile.

Dr. Eisengart has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisengart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisengart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisengart.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisengart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisengart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

