Overview

Dr. Charles Eifrig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Eifrig works at Retina Associates Orange County in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Chorioretinal Scars and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.