Dr. Charles Edwards, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Charles Edwards, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Edwards works at Memory Center Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trina Diabetes of Charlotte Pllc
    300 Billingsley Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 379-7990
    Memory Center Charlotte
    2711 Randolph Rd Ste 505, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 577-3186

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Anxiety
Muscle Weakness
Vaccination

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Edwards, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821071523
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edwards works at Memory Center Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Edwards’s profile.

    Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.