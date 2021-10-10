Overview

Dr. Charles Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.