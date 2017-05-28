Dr. Dyas Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Dyas Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Dyas Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2860 Dauphin St Ste A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 471-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Dyas' services, and he is proficient at cosmetic surgery. Working with the public, I see many people who have used him, and they all have the same excellent results. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Charles Dyas Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1487697314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyas Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyas Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.