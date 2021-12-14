Overview

Dr. Charles Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Dunn works at CoxHealth Vein Center in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.