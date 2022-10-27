Overview

Dr. Charles Ducombs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ducombs works at Champaign Dental Group in Hammond, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.