Dr. Charles Drummond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Drummond, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Drummond, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Medical Center.
Dr. Drummond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TN Vascular1015 Hanson Ct Ste 101, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 410-3576Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Tennessee Vascular And Thoracic Surgical Associates Pc315 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 841-3948
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drummond?
A caring and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Charles Drummond, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609891803
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Med - Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.