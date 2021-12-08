Dr. Drescher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Drescher, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Drescher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Pacific Gynecology Asc1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drescher is a highly skilled oncologist and surgeon who has provided me with outstanding care in 2021. He is calm, experienced, and committed to obtaining the best possible outcome for his patients. I feel very lucky to have been referred to him for treatment, and I'm confident that I'm receiving the best care possible.
About Dr. Charles Drescher, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710939855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drescher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drescher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drescher has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drescher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Drescher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drescher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drescher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drescher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.