Overview

Dr. Charles Drake, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University|UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Drake works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.