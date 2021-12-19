Dr. Charles Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Drake, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Drake, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University|UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a 70-year old male, with an aggressive form of Prostate cancer. I was referred to Dr. Drake and his team 18 months ago, and he has done a wonderful job in helping to minimize my PSA score, through the use of drugs and radiation, while explaining to me, in great detail, what the prognosis and future medial strategy will be. Truly, a great guy and superb doctor. His team is outstanding.
About Dr. Charles Drake, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University|UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
