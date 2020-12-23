Dr. Charles Dow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Dow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Dow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 264-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dow has been amazing and extremely active in my care. He has taken great care of me for years and his staff treat me just like family! Couldn’t ask for a better place to get my care.
About Dr. Charles Dow, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023043874
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dow has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dow.
